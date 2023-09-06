 Skip to content

Summer Daze: Tilly's Tale update for 6 September 2023

Build 1.0.10

Build 1.0.10 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix to audio compression to reduce the RAM footprint even further to prevent game freezing and unexpected game crashes
  • Fix to audio mismatch with dialogue on Getting Kicked Out Of School ending

