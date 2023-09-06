- Fix to audio compression to reduce the RAM footprint even further to prevent game freezing and unexpected game crashes
- Fix to audio mismatch with dialogue on Getting Kicked Out Of School ending
Summer Daze: Tilly's Tale update for 6 September 2023
Build 1.0.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Summer Daze at Hero-U Tilly (Windows Executable) Depot 1139492
Summer Daze at Hero-U (Linux Executable) Depot 1139493
Summer Daze at Hero-U (Mac Executable) Depot 1139494
