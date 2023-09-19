September Update Patch Notes

A small patch for MCC has been released today, September 19.
This patch includes updates to the localizations of several nameplate descriptions. Alongside this patch, there will be a few notable changes for mod creators:
- To ensure your Steam Workshop mods work on the latest build, use the Excession tool to update the Max Game Version to 1.3272.0.0
- Halo 2 Shared Map files now function appropriately for modding.
- The Halo 3 and Halo 3: ODST mod tools will receive an update tomorrow to fix a crash that occurred when earning a multiplayer medal in Standalone
Changed files in this update