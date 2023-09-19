 Skip to content

Halo: The Master Chief Collection update for 19 September 2023

September Update Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

A small patch for MCC has been released today, September 19.

This patch includes updates to the localizations of several nameplate descriptions. Alongside this patch, there will be a few notable changes for mod creators:

  • To ensure your Steam Workshop mods work on the latest build, use the Excession tool to update the Max Game Version to 1.3272.0.0
  • Halo 2 Shared Map files now function appropriately for modding.
  • The Halo 3 and Halo 3: ODST mod tools will receive an update tomorrow to fix a crash that occurred when earning a multiplayer medal in Standalone

Changed files in this update

MCC - Base Depot Depot 976731
MCC - H1: Campaign Depot Depot 976733
MCC - H1: Multiplayer Depot Depot 976734
MCC - H2: Campaign Depot Depot 976735
MCC - H2: Multiplayer Depot Depot 976736
MCC - H2A: Multiplayer Depot Depot 976737
MCC - H3: Campaign Depot Depot 976738
MCC - H3: Multiplayer Depot Depot 976739
MCC - ODST: Campaign Depot Depot 1064222
MCC - H4: Campaign Depot Depot 1064223
MCC - H4: Multiplayer Depot Depot 1064224
MCC - Reach: Campaign Depot Depot 1064225
MCC - Reach: Multiplayer Depot Depot 1064226
