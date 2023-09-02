Update Labyrinthum - 0.8.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12093503 · Last edited 2 September 2023 – 01:06:10 UTC by Wendy

Dear Labyrinthum adventurers,

We're delighted to present you with an update that will enhance your gaming experience in our exciting world of labyrinths! Here's what's new and improved:

Recovering Wrong Answer Data

When you encounter a question for the first time and answer incorrectly, we'll collect your answer data to improve our content and personalize your experience.

Link Discord Directly in Game

Join our Labyrinthum Discord community directly from the game to chat, share tips and meet other enthusiasts.

Report Question button

If you find an answer incorrect or badly worded, you can now use the "Report Question" button and add a description of up to 500 characters to help us improve our content.

Portal room redesign

The Portal Room has been completely redesigned for smoother navigation and an improved visual experience.

Capital/Country problem in the Geo Room.

We have corrected the problems related to capital and country issues in the Geo Room for a more accurate experience.

Free movement in Labyrinths

Enjoy a new freedom of movement in the labyrinths for a more immersive exploration.

Report an Error on an In-Game Question

You can now report an error on a question directly in-game for faster feedback.

Increased distance to click on countries/cities.

We've enlarged the area for clicking on countries/cities in the Geo Room for greater precision.

Information on the "E" Validation Button

We've added a notification explaining that the validation button is "E" and included this information in the options.

Error: Parchment safekeeping in the event of a room jump

The scroll is no longer kept when you press the button to skip the room with the chairs.

This update will make your journey through Labyrinthum even more exciting and rewarding. Update your game now and get ready for exciting new intellectual adventures!