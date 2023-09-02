 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 2 September 2023

Release Notes for 9/1/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12093437 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ MAPS ]

  • Inferno

    • Various bug fixes and tweaks

[ GAMEPLAY ]

  • Players who survive the last round before overtime no longer carry their items into overtime
  • Disabled Casual matchmaking temporarily to avoid a bug where servers get stuck in the end-of-match state

[ SOUND ]

  • Fixes for missing music in Casual mode

[ MISC ]

  • Various bug fixes and tweaks to Premier UI elements
  • Various bug fixes and tweaks to weapon finishes
  • Fixed a crash that occurs when changing audio devices
  • Fixed an issue where players who abandon during Premier map voting receive multiple cooldowns

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2347770 Depot 2347770
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2347771 Depot 2347771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2347772 Depot 2347772
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2347773 Depot 2347773
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2347779 Depot 2347779
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link