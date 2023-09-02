Release Notes for 9/1/2023

[ MAPS ]
Inferno
- Various bug fixes and tweaks
[ GAMEPLAY ]
- Players who survive the last round before overtime no longer carry their items into overtime
- Disabled Casual matchmaking temporarily to avoid a bug where servers get stuck in the end-of-match state
[ SOUND ]
- Fixes for missing music in Casual mode
[ MISC ]
- Various bug fixes and tweaks to Premier UI elements
- Various bug fixes and tweaks to weapon finishes
- Fixed a crash that occurs when changing audio devices
- Fixed an issue where players who abandon during Premier map voting receive multiple cooldowns
