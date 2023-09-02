・幽霊のリスポーン地点で予告演出なくゲームオーバーになる現象の発生確率を軽減する処理を追加
・スキップ可能なイベントムービーはボタンの長押しでスキップされるよう処理を変更
・６日目のアイテムで、プレイヤの地域によって意図が伝わらない記号を修正
Seven Nights Ghost update for 2 September 2023
1.03
Patchnotes via Steam Community
