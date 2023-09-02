 Skip to content

Celebrity Kombat update for 2 September 2023

Update v1.19

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved Network
  • Fixed Light kick & punch stun for Elon Musk
  • Fixed Timing chain moves for Nicki Minaj
  • Fixed Special for Nicki Minaj

