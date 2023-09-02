- Improved Network
- Fixed Light kick & punch stun for Elon Musk
- Fixed Timing chain moves for Nicki Minaj
- Fixed Special for Nicki Minaj
Celebrity Kombat update for 2 September 2023
Update v1.19
Patchnotes via Steam Community
