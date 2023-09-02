LION UPDATE 0.4

Good day everyone and happy September hope this burning summer ends soon.

To celebrate I’m finally manage to have the core features of LION ready for the Update 0.4, there is a Buch of adjustments and bug fixes I must make to the game as is not completely cheeked, but I decided it was time you get to see what I have been cooking for the game for half a year.

However, lots of what you are going to see at plain sight won’t be so different, and there are several reasons for it, I have not made more models, or animations that I wanted to because I spent several months rewriting the core code of the game. This was necessary to ensure I could continue on expanding the gameplay and options latter down the line, as it was quite badly written.

This allowed me to implement key mechanics that you will get to test inside the game, which are.

The New Radial menu

The Special Abilities

The Attack Plans

The Physical Systems

The Roles and Stances

New Controls System

Leveling Up and materials

RPG attributes

Rewritten Grab Objects system.

Massive Bug Hunt

The Number of Bugs I fixed thanks to what i have been doing is huge, I can’t make a list of them, but many more fixes will be combing later this month.

I’m making a Proper Dev log with Description of all these items, wait until Published for more Information.