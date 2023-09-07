Master Your Skills in Hero Mastery Mode!

Learn and master your skills with Tracer, Reinhardt, and Mercy in new training courses now available in Overwatch 2!

Do you have the fastest kill rate as you zip past the front lines? Are you an expert at charging your enemies? Do you master the skies with your Guardian Angel skills? Prove and enhance your skills as you take on the new Hero Mastery mode in Overwatch 2!

Hero Mastery is an all-new single-player mode, permanently available for everyone. The objective for Hero Mastery is to race through an action-packed course filled with training bots, obstacles, and jump pads as you race for the finish line. It’ll test your skills and limitations across training courses for Mercy, Reinhardt, and Tracer, with Sojourn and Winston coming later this Season. Your score is based on how fast you reach the finish line, how many enemy bots you defeat, and how many Emblems you collect throughout the course.

Watch Out for New Training Bots

With new courses come new Training bots! While most of the enemy training bots will look familiar, there will also be new challenging ones to shoot, dodge, and block. Tank Bots are beefy machines with high HP and barriers. Rocket Bots shoot projectiles that will deal significant burst damage. And Sniper Bots take out their targets from long range. These training bots will be strategically placed throughout the map, so you’ll have to figure out how to deal with them as you master each course. In some cases, you’ll need to defeat the enemy bots in a specific section before continuing to the next. In other cases, you’ll help keep friendly bots from being destroyed. Don’t worry—if a bot gets the best of you, simply restart the course!

Boosting Your Score

Looking for the highest score? There are two ways to achieve an impressive score in Hero Mastery Mode: collecting Emblems and finishing with a fast time. Picking up Emblems grants additional bonus points to your score. Large Emblems are worth an extra bonus on rare occasions but reaching them will be much trickier than the small Emblems. Each hero’s course also rewards bonuses based on their abilities, so strategize carefully to get maximum impact in the course!

Then comes your speed through the course. Depending on how quickly you reach the finish line, you’ll be granted scaling multipliers of gold, silver, or bronze. Your time, combined with how many Emblems you collect, will determine your star rating and total score earned on the course.

Become A Hero Master!

Each hero comes with three courses, each with increasing difficulties. Completing the Recruit course with at least a 3-star rating will grant access to the Agent course. Testing your skills in the Expert course requires a 4-star rating or higher in the Agent course. Each hero also comes with an exclusive Player Icon, an exclusive Name Card, and bonus Battle Pass XP, rewarded after mastering the three courses. Keep track with the Top 500 leaderboards showcasing the highest scores in each region!

New Limited-Time Challenges

We’re kicking off Hero Mastery mode with a limited-time event! Now through September 25, earn new rewards—including an exclusive Weapon Charm, Souvenir, Spray, and Title—when you complete the limited-time event challenges! Courses are now available for Tracer, Mercy, and Reinhardt, with courses for Sojourn and Winston coming in the weeks ahead. Don’t worry if your favorite hero isn’t available yet—more courses for other heroes will be arriving in future Seasons.

Hero Mastery is free for all players in Overwatch 2, so jump in and blink, charge, and fly your way to the finish line today!