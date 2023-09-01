 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Granny Simulator update for 1 September 2023

New GSim Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12093255 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi :)

Added a new level, fixed some bugs, changed a lot of stuff. Please post any bugs in the forums if you run into any. I will fix asap.

Changed files in this update

Granny Simulator Depot Windows Depot 1053681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link