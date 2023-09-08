Finally, we've finished the testing and ready to share the game with you.

It was a rough month, and I would like to thank everyone who was a part of this game - both back then 12 years ago and now; as well as our friends and families who helped us in our work.

We hope you'll forgive 'Non-fellows' their shortcomings, and will like the game. This game was a start of a tough path into a world of a game development, and it marks the return to this path now. And I hope there will be a lot of fun along this path ahead.

We wish you a nice game,

your 'Non-fellows' team.