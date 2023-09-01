Patch 1.5.2 Minor Update

NEW ABILITY Ascend - Ascend to the skies, shortly after crashing down to the ground. When Empowered the area of effect is larger and also applies weaken to all enemies hit.
PERKS
Starved Power - 8% damage per blank ability -> 3% damage, 7.5% cooldown reduction, 5% health regeneration per blank ability
Fervor - no longer gets consumed, also grants 10% life steal at max stacks. Damage percent lowered from 3% per stack to 1.5% per stack. This is to help give it more of an identity from Orbital Assault as a ramping up healing perk rather than a ramping up damaging perk.
NEW PERK Overpower - every 15 seconds your next attack gains 100% increased damage and stuns based on the amount of damage dealt.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Changed files in this update