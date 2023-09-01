 Skip to content

Mage Mayhem update for 1 September 2023

Patch 1.5.2 Minor Update

RELEASE NOTES

CLASSES

Paladin
  • NEW ABILITY Ascend - Ascend to the skies, shortly after crashing down to the ground. When Empowered the area of effect is larger and also applies weaken to all enemies hit.

PERKS

  • Starved Power - 8% damage per blank ability -> 3% damage, 7.5% cooldown reduction, 5% health regeneration per blank ability
  • Fervor - no longer gets consumed, also grants 10% life steal at max stacks. Damage percent lowered from 3% per stack to 1.5% per stack. This is to help give it more of an identity from Orbital Assault as a ramping up healing perk rather than a ramping up damaging perk.
  • NEW PERK Overpower - every 15 seconds your next attack gains 100% increased damage and stuns based on the amount of damage dealt.

