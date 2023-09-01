- Fixed an issue where the "Jotun Greatsword" could be spawned without the random bonuses
- Fixed an instance where the Guild Master was referred to by pronoun.( I want to keep the Guild Master's gender vague, so that players can decide on their own what they want it to be)
- Fixed a lot of spelling mistakes!(Was actually shocked by how many were reported)
Our Adventurer Guild update for 1 September 2023
Patch 0.6473
Patchnotes via Steam Community
