Our Adventurer Guild update for 1 September 2023

Patch 0.6473

Patchnotes
  • Fixed an issue where the "Jotun Greatsword" could be spawned without the random bonuses
  • Fixed an instance where the Guild Master was referred to by pronoun.( I want to keep the Guild Master's gender vague, so that players can decide on their own what they want it to be)
  • Fixed a lot of spelling mistakes!(Was actually shocked by how many were reported)

