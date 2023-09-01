 Skip to content

Paperback Vol. 2 update for 1 September 2023

Paperback v2.2.20

Patchnotes

-Patched issue with three consonant effects
-Patched issue when buying cards would sometimes make cards disappear
-Fixed issue where AI would buy a fame card with a card effect that did not allow a fame card purchase
-Dyslexic card now works on the new TH

Changed files in this update

