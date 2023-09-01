Update 76 - Artisans

Hi all,
We've added artisans to the game. You unlock them when you buy a playable character, e.g. Brumik the gem cutter. Artisans normally perform a service for a fee but can also trade with you.
- Artisans can be found in the Workshop from the Character Selection screen.
- You can only see the Workshop icon once you reach Survivor level 3.
- Added Brumik the gem cutter who appraises crystals to produce marbles, crystal dust and gems. The chances of finding a marble or gem is 15% each, leaving 70% for finding crystal dust.
- Artisans have to take breaks to recuperate. Brumik can appraise 20 times before he's exhausted. He rests during gameplay time.
- Added a "sell 10" button to the Stash. Can be used to sell materials faster.
- Since Brumik was looking a bit lonely in the big workshop we also added Esme the material trader. She doesn't trade yet but we plan to complete that feature soon.
- Wording of the "Marble Madness" achievement was changed to indicate that it refers to dropped marbles.
Note that gems, similar to marbles and crystal dust, cannot be sold.
Also, a quick reminder that the Miner hireling harvests crystals.
I hope you enjoy the artisans feature and happy crystal hunting!
Till later,
André
