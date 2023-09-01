Update 76 - Artisans

Hi all,

We've added artisans to the game. You unlock them when you buy a playable character, e.g. Brumik the gem cutter. Artisans normally perform a service for a fee but can also trade with you.

Artisans can be found in the Workshop from the Character Selection screen.

You can only see the Workshop icon once you reach Survivor level 3.

Added Brumik the gem cutter who appraises crystals to produce marbles, crystal dust and gems. The chances of finding a marble or gem is 15% each, leaving 70% for finding crystal dust.

Artisans have to take breaks to recuperate. Brumik can appraise 20 times before he's exhausted. He rests during gameplay time.

Added a "sell 10" button to the Stash. Can be used to sell materials faster.

Since Brumik was looking a bit lonely in the big workshop we also added Esme the material trader. She doesn't trade yet but we plan to complete that feature soon.

Wording of the "Marble Madness" achievement was changed to indicate that it refers to dropped marbles.

Note that gems, similar to marbles and crystal dust, cannot be sold.

Also, a quick reminder that the Miner hireling harvests crystals.

I hope you enjoy the artisans feature and happy crystal hunting!

Till later,

André