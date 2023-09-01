Swirl Watch Version 1.116/1.118

1.116 (Resistance Supplies)

-Fixed a bad on-board printer interaction.

-Fixed a problem with several late game mission help comms.

-Fixed some unintended interactions between randomized runs and ship unlocks.

-Fixed missing help comms on some objects.

-Fixed a destruction scenario where mine trigger ranges would not be cleaned up correctly.

-Fixed utility torp range modifier not taking effect after launch.

-Fixed selecting Wizzard Bright disabling afterburner on other ships.

-Fixed player deflector destabilization also affecting other deflectors.

-Fixed a problem with strafe speed calculation.

-Fixed some problems with using ROD TUR on the title screen.

-Fixed ROD TUR not being valid target for tripwire.

-Fixed a problem with ship initialization during final mission.

-Fixed some typos.

-Clarified some unlock conditions.

1.118 (Resistance Supplies)

-Fixed some bad formating on WHISPER CHIP force composition section.

-Fixed player LP not updating when consuming ships.

-Fixed comms blackout messenger ships not jumping out correctly.