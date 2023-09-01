- Animated parallax and sky spheres have arrived!
- Parallax and sky sphere layers support hue shifting as well.
- Nightly Avalonia updates.
- Engine performance improvements -- FPS boost by another 1-2%.
RPG Architect update for 1 September 2023
Feature Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
