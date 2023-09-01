 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Abalon update for 1 September 2023

Update #25 1.25.1 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12092456 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.25.1 Patch Notes

  • Balance: Giant Meteor now deals Fire damage, counts as a fire spell, and it’s secondary splash damage deals 2 instead of 1.
  • Fixed Bug: Where Metamorph would sometimes not inherit abilities after morphing into an archer and back as well as show “attack used” status when shapeshifting into a unit that already used it’s attack (Thanks mr.kitty)
  • Fixed Bug: where Fate Encounters run score section was being populated with numerical titled encounters that weren't associated with any score. (Thanks Lykurgos)
  • Fixed Bug: where Bosses were showing debugger information in their card description (Thanks Lykurgos)
  • Fixed Bug: where one of the snow world treasure rooms could have it’s exit blocked when spawning adjacent to maps containing other obstacles. (Thanks Dermockracy)
  • Improvement: optimized the initial tutorial prompt flow.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1681841 Depot 1681841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1681842 Depot 1681842
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1681843
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link