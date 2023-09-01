Update #25 1.25.1 Patch

Balance: Giant Meteor now deals Fire damage, counts as a fire spell, and it’s secondary splash damage deals 2 instead of 1.
Fixed Bug: Where Metamorph would sometimes not inherit abilities after morphing into an archer and back as well as show “attack used” status when shapeshifting into a unit that already used it’s attack (Thanks mr.kitty)
Fixed Bug: where Fate Encounters run score section was being populated with numerical titled encounters that weren't associated with any score. (Thanks Lykurgos)
Fixed Bug: where Bosses were showing debugger information in their card description (Thanks Lykurgos)
Fixed Bug: where one of the snow world treasure rooms could have it’s exit blocked when spawning adjacent to maps containing other obstacles. (Thanks Dermockracy)
Improvement: optimized the initial tutorial prompt flow.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Changed files in this update