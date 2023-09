Get ready for an exhilarating gaming experience with our latest update, featuring the brand-new map: Frosty Outpost, covering a sprawling 0.5 square kilometres of intense action. 🎮❄️

But that's not all – I've also enhanced the gameplay to ensure you have an even better time in the virtual battlefield. So, gear up, soldier, and let's have some epic battles! 💥👊

Best regards,

Robert

Combat Troops VR Developer