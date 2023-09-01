 Skip to content

The Tenants update for 1 September 2023

The Tenants - Patch 1.2.3

The Tenants - Patch 1.2.3

General
  • Disabled trashing for the Parrot Collector tenant.
  • Fixed more issues related to the cursor not becoming visible after some pet interactions.
  • Fixed a few audio issues when taming a stray pig.
  • Fixed an issue with the pig being stuck in Play with Plushie interaction.
  • Fixed an issue with the raccoon and parrot not sleeping properly.
  • Fixed a few issues related to the Parrot Collector special job.
  • Fixed an issue with the Railway Cafe job in Manhattan.
  • Fixed an issue with one of the pet tutorials guiding the player to the wrong pet.

