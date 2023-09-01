 Skip to content

Bunny Guys! update for 1 September 2023

Bunny Guys! - News

Share · View all patches · Build 12092203 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Community, it is my pleasure to inform you that Bunny Guys! is now available.

The game is offered in single player and multiplayer mode with up to 8 players. So you can also play together with your friends or other Steam users!

Nerves of steel? You'll need them in Bunny Guys! because on your way to the top, you'll constantly be prevented from climbing. Everything is against you! Few checkpoints and no save options will put you to the test.

Did you enjoy the game a lot? Let me know what you liked best, ideas and requests are always welcome too.

Ideas: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2218460/discussions/1/

Having trouble? Don't be alone, the Steam community is great and often helps each other.

CommunityHUB - Support: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2218460/discussions/0/

