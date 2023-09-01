 Skip to content

Rogue: Genesia update for 1 September 2023

Update 0.9.0.2

Update 0.9.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Gunslinger's weapon behaviour rework
    Shot are now ray-casted instead of being projectiles
    2 New weapon stats: Spread and Range
    Pistol Fire-rate increased at level 5 and 7
    Automatic weapon and shotguns got slightly rebalanced
    Removed Balistic entanglement due to the effect not being compatible with the raycasting of projectiles (I'll think of a proper rework in the future)
  • Tweaked Balanced Assault value
    Base damage increased from +0.3 to +0.5 per level
    Base Critical Chance Increase from -7.5% to -2.5% per level

Fixes

  • Critical Chance multiplier being wrongly displayed
  • Critical Damage being display as just "Critical" in some instances
  • Hovering a stats will now correctly apply the dynamic modifiers
  • Fight&Flight bonus disabling during a card selection, leading to incorrect values displayed
  • Ice Spirit unrooting enemies rooted by vine
  • Survivors achievement not unlocking in most case
  • Survivors achievement check never happening expected when loading a save (it should happen every 20 sec (IRL time))
  • Pet missing from the Stage Selection
  • Lunar Inferno description effect being different than the actual effect
  • Killing C-Rank enemies Achievements auto-unlocking on new profile

