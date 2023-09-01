Update 0.9.0.2

Gunslinger's weapon behaviour rework
Shot are now ray-casted instead of being projectiles
2 New weapon stats: Spread and Range
Pistol Fire-rate increased at level 5 and 7
Automatic weapon and shotguns got slightly rebalanced
Removed Balistic entanglement due to the effect not being compatible with the raycasting of projectiles (I'll think of a proper rework in the future)
Tweaked Balanced Assault value
Base damage increased from +0.3 to +0.5 per level
Base Critical Chance Increase from -7.5% to -2.5% per level
Fixes
Critical Chance multiplier being wrongly displayed
Critical Damage being display as just "Critical" in some instances
Hovering a stats will now correctly apply the dynamic modifiers
Fight&Flight bonus disabling during a card selection, leading to incorrect values displayed
Ice Spirit unrooting enemies rooted by vine
Survivors achievement not unlocking in most case
Survivors achievement check never happening expected when loading a save (it should happen every 20 sec (IRL time))
Pet missing from the Stage Selection
Lunar Inferno description effect being different than the actual effect
Killing C-Rank enemies Achievements auto-unlocking on new profile
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Changed files in this update