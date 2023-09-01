 Skip to content

Sub Terra Draconis update for 1 September 2023

Sub Terra Draconis, now for Linux

1 September 2023

Sub Terra Draconis is now available for Linux. This has been tested on Ubuntu 22, and it will most likely run on any recent or semi-recent distro that supports the Allegro library.

Aside from that, this patch includes bugfixes as follows,

  • Added voice narration for the story screens.
  • Fixed file interactions in level editor and Steam workshop.
  • Fixed bug ending on the wrong map screen, and adding hotkeys for map switching.
  • Fixed game hanging after incorrect keypress.
  • Fixed accented letters in German.

