 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gelatine update for 1 September 2023

Dev update: ongoing engine migration, available in beta branch

Share · View all patches · Build 12092020 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings!

As some of you might know, Gelatine is made with Godot engine.

This year, a new version of the engine was released - Godot 4 - and the game is currently being ported from old-fashioned Godot 3 to all-new Godot 4.
In the end, this should result in better performance and easier mod support in the future.
However, it's a long process that can introduce new issues.

At this time, engine migration is mostly done, but the game hasn't been tested thoroughly enough to push it live. So, the switch to Godot 4 will happen together with the next content update, after doing more testing and ensuring that everything works.

For now, the Godot 4 version of the game is available in the "dev-latest" branch of the game, which you can select in game settings (if for some reason you want to check it out).

Changed depots in dev-latest branch

View more data in app history for build 12092020
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1848351 Depot 1848351
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1848352 Depot 1848352
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link