Dev update: ongoing engine migration, available in beta branch

Greetings!

As some of you might know, Gelatine is made with Godot engine.

This year, a new version of the engine was released - Godot 4 - and the game is currently being ported from old-fashioned Godot 3 to all-new Godot 4.

In the end, this should result in better performance and easier mod support in the future.

However, it's a long process that can introduce new issues.

At this time, engine migration is mostly done, but the game hasn't been tested thoroughly enough to push it live. So, the switch to Godot 4 will happen together with the next content update, after doing more testing and ensuring that everything works.

For now, the Godot 4 version of the game is available in the "dev-latest" branch of the game, which you can select in game settings (if for some reason you want to check it out).