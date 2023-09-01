 Skip to content

Tits and Shadows update for 1 September 2023

Tits and Shadows: The Caves

Build 12091994

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, dear players. I'm Luis de Luqui, and I bring you the latest updates:

Two New Secret Missions with Juicy Rewards:
Prepare for unprecedented challenges and exciting rewards.

New Playable Addition: Iris Castellanos:
Master the skills of our new character, Iris Castellanos the Blacksmith.

General Improvements in the Base Game Caves:
We've optimized the experiences in the caves, especially in Cherry's cave, which received special attention.
Additionally, we've added traps to make the caves more interactive.
And don't forget, in the future, we plan a complete overhaul of the alien cave to make your revisit even more exciting.

Get ready to dive into the adventure!

