Skator Gator 3D update for 1 September 2023

Skator Gator 3D | Hotfix #3

Here're those fixes we promised in the last update!!

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where two pieces of trash in Daytime Bog were not counting towards the game total. If you don't have enough trash to purchase all the skins in the Skin Shop, replaying Daytime Bog and collecting the missing trash should solve the issue.
  • Achievements related to skins will now also unlock upon starting the game in case they are missed the first time around.

Thank you for playing! Feel free to post any bugs, issues, or suggestions you have in the game's Discussions tab!
