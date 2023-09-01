 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paper Planet update for 1 September 2023

Release Hotfix r17056

Share · View all patches · Build 12091915 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a bullet limit to the gameplay settings
  • Reworked spice of champions to spread its damage reduction more evenly
  • Fixed postrun item and stat windows not displaying properly

Changed files in this update

Paper Planet Content Depot 1504251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link