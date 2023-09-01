- Added a bullet limit to the gameplay settings
- Reworked spice of champions to spread its damage reduction more evenly
- Fixed postrun item and stat windows not displaying properly
Paper Planet update for 1 September 2023
Release Hotfix r17056
Patchnotes via Steam Community
