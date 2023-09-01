Bite Nite version 2.0 is now live!

Hello everyone and welcome to Bite Nite 2.0! This is the biggest update I have done yet. Here is a list of the new features -

Treasure mode has been redone

Torch mode has been added

Single player has been added

New and updated tutorials

Plus other small enhancements

Treasure mode has been completely redone! Villagers now compete against each other to gather the most treasure and escape the castle before time runs out. One player starts as Dracula and they try to bite and convert all the villagers into vampires. Villagers have to decide whether to be careful and craft neck guards or garlic bread to defend themselves, or be extra greedy and just go all out on treasure and hope to survive!

Torch mode is a brand new game mode. Villagers light torches around the map. Some torches are "special" and will turn red after five seconds. If enough special torches are lit, then Dracula's lair will unlock and his coffin can be burned! But beware of the starting vampire who is disguised to look like a villager! Vampires can also blow out the torches!

Single player is a new addition to this update as well! You can now play against AI bots in all four different game modes. I have plans to further improve the AI and make different difficulty levels for them, but even now they are quite competitive!

Tutorials have been split into one tutorial for each game mode, plus one for the vampires and one for crafting items. Hopefully a nice improvement!

I look forward to seeing what you guys think of the new update and any feedback you have! Have fun!