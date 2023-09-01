Major Balance Patch & Weekly Quests

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Expected patch release: September 5-6 (Pacific Time)

Check out Lisk's Developer AMA and Jules' Gameplay & Balance AMA from this past month! These AMA ("ask-me-anything") events are run every month, so keep an eye on reddit for the next ones.

Next Nova Cup: September 23-24

Join the Tournament Discord to participate and receive tournament notifications. View all past Nova Cups here: Legion TD 2 Esports Portal.

New Features & Content

New Feature: Weekly Quests

Each week, you receive 5 random quests. These work similarly to New Player Quests: complete the quest, and you receive 500 Essence!

Weekly Quests are earnable in both Ranked & Classic

If your New Player Quests are still in progress, you must complete those before unlocking Weekly Quests

You can turn off quests via Options → Interface if you prefer to keep them hidden (Screenshot)

New Skin: Fatality Infiltrator



Get over heeeeere!

New Skin: Deathwish Orchid



Looking for a new playmate ;)

Game Balance

General



Systemic Changes

Mythium rate increase per wave starting wave 11: 7% → 6%

Long saving mythium is now less likely to make your opponents go on fire

Fixed a bug where upgrading the king and taking Investment, Loan, and All Out Assault did not correctly affect power score

Saving mythium has been a dominant strategy because mid & late-game workers have been more powerful than income. Sacrificing income to keep your opponents from pushing workers has been too strong. These changes tip the scales slightly towards income.



King

Health increased by 60% (75% in 4v4)

Tenacity removed

While Tenacity had benefits, it also had unintended effects. We’ve heard enough feedback from the community that we’re testing a complete removal. This is an experimental change, and it may be reverted.

Legion Spells



Press the Attack

Mythium: +70 --> +75



Pulverizer

34% chance to stun (17% for ranged) → stuns every 3 attacks (every 6 attacks for ranged)

Removing a source of frustrating RNG.

Fighters

This patch we’re buffing cheap units and nerfing strategy-limiting openings to increase opening variety, encourage 2+ unit openings, and create a more dynamic early game.



Pollywog

Damage: 8 → 9



Seraphin

Damage: 50 → 51



Devilfish

Health: 1120 → 1100

Shifting power from Devilfish to Pollywog and Seraphin.



Bone Warrior

Health: 140 → 150



Fire Archer

Attack speed: 0.91 → 0.93



Bone Crusher

Health: 1140 → 1120

Shifting power from Bone Crusher to Bone Warrior and Fire Archer.



Buzz

Damage: 9 → 10



Peewee

Damage: 8 → 9



Proton

Health: 140 → 130

DPS: 9.4 → 10.5

— Damage: 8 → 9

— Attack speed: 1.17 → 1.16



Atom

Attack speed: 1.17 → 1.16

High win rate.



Chained Fist

Damage: 8 → 9



Masked Spirit

Damage: 7 → 8



Harpy

Health: 220 → 200

Damage: 14 → 15



Bazooka

Attack speed: 0.75 → 0.76



Ranger

Attack speed: 1.15 → 1.2



Daphne

Health: 1050 → 1080



Chloropixie

Damage: 49 → 50



Slime Larva

Attack speed: 0.77 → 0.79

Mini Slime: Attack speed: 0.77 → 0.79



Aqua Spirit

Damage: 24 → 25



Fire Elemental

Attack speed: 0.8 → 0.78

Shifting power from Fire Elemental to Aqua Spirit.



Sunfang

Health: 2000 → 1970

High win rate.



Golden Buckler

Health: 550 → 560

Fixed a bug where it didn't have Deflection (15% reduced damage against ranged units)

DPS: Unchanged

— Damage: 21 → 18

— Attack speed: 0.75 → 0.87



Warg

Health: 950 → 960



Dwarf Banker

Compound Interest: Mana lost when dying: 25% --> 20%



Big Wig

Aggressive Portfolio: Mana lost when dying: 50% --> 40%

Very low win rate and pick rate. We intend to keep these units slightly on the weak side due to their unorthodox gameplay, but they were still performing worse than expected.



Sacred Steed / Pegasus

Mana regeneration decreased by 4%

High pick rate.



Sea Serpent

DPS: 66.4 → 67

— Damage: 75 → 65

— Attack speed: 0.88 -> 1.03

Now has stronger thresholds against waves 2 and 4, but worse against wave 3



Seadragon

Health: 870 → 830



Lifebinder

Health: 2610 → 2530

High pick rate.



Treant

Health: 980 --> 960

High pick rate.



Cursed Casket

Damage: 28 → 20

Iron Hail: Damage: 20x3 → 20x2

Mana cost decreased by 40%

Mana regeneration decreased by 10%



Cage of Pain

Damage: 49 → 35

Iron Hail: Damage: 35x3 → 35x2

Mana cost decreased by 40%

Mana regeneration decreased by 10%



Iron Maiden

Damage: 70 → 50

Blade Storm: Damage: 43x3 → 40x2

Blade Storm: Damage Reduction: 1 → 2

Mana cost decreased by 40%

Mana regeneration decreased by 10%

More power budget in the ability and now casts more often.



APS / MPS

Attack speed: 1.39 → 1.32

High win rate.



Gatling Gun

Health: 1050 → 1020



Vulcan Cannon

Health: 2950 → 2860

Very high win rate.



Priestess of the Abyss

Attack speed: 0.97 → 0.95

Burst Attack: Now also deals 0.035% max health damage

Priestess has long dominated as an opening. We’re nerfing her opening in exchange for slightly more power in the mid and late game.

Mercenaries



Lizard

Health: 320 → 350

Lizards have been outshined by Dragon Turtles. This change makes Lizards more viable early game, makes their health consistent with other ranged mercenaries, and rewards saving mythium on wave 1. This is an indirect nerf to upgrading the king on wave 1, which is currently a dominant strategy.



Mimic

Plunder: 2-7 gold → 2 → 9 gold

Very low usage rate. Now stronger from waves 10-21.



Witch

Witchcraft: 3 mana per any unit dying → 1 mana per enemy unit dying

Summon Froggo mana cost decreased by 70%

Effective mana regeneration increased by 50%

Froggos now decay after 40 seconds, consistent with other summons

Now viable on elite and boss waves. Previously, spam and summoner builds were too strong on these waves due to the lower wave spawn count. Also, Witch + Snail spam is no longer a powerful synergy.



Ogre

Attack speed: 1.34 → 1.31



Four Eyes

Attack speed: 2.24 → 2.2



Ghost Knight

Health: 4050 → 4100



Centaur

Attack speed: 1.85 → 1.77



Siege Ram

Health 5600 → 5700



Needler

Rapid Fire: Attack speed bonus: 35% → 25%



Kraken

Ancient Power: Bonus damage and damage reduction per wave: 0.9% → 1%

Shifting power from high-performing DPS mercenaries to underperforming tank mercenaries.

Waves



Wave 6: Rockos

Damage: 38 → 39

Impale

— Damage amplification: 3% (1.5% to king) → 4% (2% to king)

— Now only affects damage from Rockos. No longer affects mercenaries

The recent Impale rework pigeonholed you into sending DPS mercenaries and heavily incentivized huge sends, making the wave weak on its own but too strong with a Drake, 2x Brutes, or even worse, 3x Brutes. This change should open up more viable sending strategies.



Wave 10: Granddaddy

Attack speed: 3.704 → 3.636

As a boss wave, Granddaddy is intended to be strong, but it’s been a little too strong. This nerf should rein it in, while still keeping it a threat.



Wave 18: Wale Chiefs

Damage: 170 → 180

Poison-Tipped Pole: AOE Damage: 20 → 30

Fixed a bug where Poison-Tipped Pole was unexpectedly resetting mana on-kill

Cheaper tank fighters are more viable on this wave now.

Balance Watchlist

The dev team is constantly monitoring game balance, between looking at data and listening to community feedback. If specific units/spells are being more closely monitored than usual, they will be listed in this Balance Watchlist section. For this patch, the following are on the watchlist:

Summoners

Healers

Ramping units

Pawn Shop

Improvements & Fixes

Improvements

HUD: Now displays Wave 22, 23, etc. for waves after Wave 21. (Screenshot)

Ping Wheel: Now displays Wave 22, 23, etc. for waves after Wave 21. Also now displays wave number as text to help differentiate waves. (Screenshot)

Guilds: Guild tagline can now contain slashes & links. Good place to put your Discord link!

Takeover Bots: Now should save on Wave 21+ if their adjacent lane ally saves

Campaign: Locked campaign maps are now previewable in-game

HUD: Reenabled different-colored bars for units unaffected by mana restoration (i.e. Dwarf Banker)

Modding Support: Most internal classes are now public, for better modding support (requested by BoSen)

Fixes

Dwarf Banker & Big Wig: Fixed a bug where the estimated total gold tooltip after wave ends was doing incorrect math when they were at max mana

Login: Fixed a bug where logins failed if Steam servers were extremely backed up

Community Highlights

Nova Cup: Aim For Greatness



Wondering what these "Nova Cups" are all about? Shadowings' hype video captures the excitement of epic holds and epic sends in a tightly edited 90 second video.

Game Translations

Legion TD 2's translations continue to be greatly improved, thanks to major contributions from community members! If you'd like to contribute to improving the game's texts further, visit the following link:

Help Translate Legion TD 2

HUGE thank you to everyone who has helped up to this point!

Closing Remarks

With this update, we are bringing some systemic balance changes to diversify the meta at all stages of the game and address some pain points. Systemic changes often have far-reaching effects, so we will be monitoring closely and hotfixing rapidly as always.

We're also excited to introduce Weekly Quests, which builds upon the New Player Quests feature introduce a couple patches ago. The goal of this system is to give players achievable, fun goals to shoot for and feel rewarded for completing them, without being overbearing or too in-your-face.

Thank you again for playing Legion TD 2! We hope you continue to enjoy the game.

If you've enjoyed the game, but haven't left a review yet, please consider posting a short (hopefully positive ) review for the game!

If you enjoy these updates, please give it a Thumbs Up, too!

And as always, if you have constructive criticism, let's chat about it. [Discord](discord.gg/legiontd2) and reddit are our main channels of communication, and aside from the development team, there are community helpers who can ensure your feedback is heard, as well as answer pretty much anything you've ever wanted to know about the game. If you want a guaranteed answer from the devs, the monthly AMAs on /r/LegionTD2 are your best bet.

Sincerely,

The Legion TD 2 Team