Major Balance Patch & Weekly Quests

Expected patch release: September 5-6 (Pacific Time)
News & Updates
- Check out Lisk's Developer AMA and Jules' Gameplay & Balance AMA from this past month! These AMA ("ask-me-anything") events are run every month, so keep an eye on reddit for the next ones.
- Next Nova Cup: September 23-24
- Join the Tournament Discord to participate and receive tournament notifications. View all past Nova Cups here: Legion TD 2 Esports Portal.
New Features & Content
New Feature: Weekly Quests
- Each week, you receive 5 random quests. These work similarly to New Player Quests: complete the quest, and you receive 500 Essence!
- Weekly Quests are earnable in both Ranked & Classic
- If your New Player Quests are still in progress, you must complete those before unlocking Weekly Quests
- You can turn off quests via Options → Interface if you prefer to keep them hidden (Screenshot)
New Skin: Fatality Infiltrator
Get over heeeeere!
New Skin: Deathwish Orchid
Looking for a new playmate ;)
Game Balance
General
Systemic Changes
- Mythium rate increase per wave starting wave 11: 7% → 6%
- Long saving mythium is now less likely to make your opponents go on fire
- Fixed a bug where upgrading the king and taking Investment, Loan, and All Out Assault did not correctly affect power score
Saving mythium has been a dominant strategy because mid & late-game workers have been more powerful than income. Sacrificing income to keep your opponents from pushing workers has been too strong. These changes tip the scales slightly towards income.
King
- Health increased by 60% (75% in 4v4)
- Tenacity removed
While Tenacity had benefits, it also had unintended effects. We’ve heard enough feedback from the community that we’re testing a complete removal. This is an experimental change, and it may be reverted.
Legion Spells
Press the Attack
- Mythium: +70 --> +75
Pulverizer
- 34% chance to stun (17% for ranged) → stuns every 3 attacks (every 6 attacks for ranged)
Removing a source of frustrating RNG.
Fighters
This patch we’re buffing cheap units and nerfing strategy-limiting openings to increase opening variety, encourage 2+ unit openings, and create a more dynamic early game.
Pollywog
- Damage: 8 → 9
Seraphin
- Damage: 50 → 51
Devilfish
- Health: 1120 → 1100
Shifting power from Devilfish to Pollywog and Seraphin.
Bone Warrior
- Health: 140 → 150
Fire Archer
- Attack speed: 0.91 → 0.93
Bone Crusher
- Health: 1140 → 1120
Shifting power from Bone Crusher to Bone Warrior and Fire Archer.
Buzz
- Damage: 9 → 10
Peewee
- Damage: 8 → 9
Proton
- Health: 140 → 130
- DPS: 9.4 → 10.5
— Damage: 8 → 9
— Attack speed: 1.17 → 1.16
Atom
- Attack speed: 1.17 → 1.16
High win rate.
Chained Fist
- Damage: 8 → 9
Masked Spirit
- Damage: 7 → 8
Harpy
- Health: 220 → 200
- Damage: 14 → 15
Bazooka
- Attack speed: 0.75 → 0.76
Ranger
- Attack speed: 1.15 → 1.2
Daphne
- Health: 1050 → 1080
Chloropixie
- Damage: 49 → 50
Slime Larva
- Attack speed: 0.77 → 0.79
- Mini Slime: Attack speed: 0.77 → 0.79
Aqua Spirit
- Damage: 24 → 25
Fire Elemental
- Attack speed: 0.8 → 0.78
Shifting power from Fire Elemental to Aqua Spirit.
Sunfang
- Health: 2000 → 1970
High win rate.
Golden Buckler
- Health: 550 → 560
- Fixed a bug where it didn't have Deflection (15% reduced damage against ranged units)
- DPS: Unchanged
— Damage: 21 → 18
— Attack speed: 0.75 → 0.87
Warg
- Health: 950 → 960
Dwarf Banker
- Compound Interest: Mana lost when dying: 25% --> 20%
Big Wig
- Aggressive Portfolio: Mana lost when dying: 50% --> 40%
Very low win rate and pick rate. We intend to keep these units slightly on the weak side due to their unorthodox gameplay, but they were still performing worse than expected.
Sacred Steed / Pegasus
- Mana regeneration decreased by 4%
High pick rate.
Sea Serpent
- DPS: 66.4 → 67
— Damage: 75 → 65
— Attack speed: 0.88 -> 1.03
Now has stronger thresholds against waves 2 and 4, but worse against wave 3
Seadragon
- Health: 870 → 830
Lifebinder
- Health: 2610 → 2530
High pick rate.
Treant
- Health: 980 --> 960
High pick rate.
Cursed Casket
- Damage: 28 → 20
- Iron Hail: Damage: 20x3 → 20x2
- Mana cost decreased by 40%
- Mana regeneration decreased by 10%
Cage of Pain
- Damage: 49 → 35
- Iron Hail: Damage: 35x3 → 35x2
- Mana cost decreased by 40%
- Mana regeneration decreased by 10%
Iron Maiden
- Damage: 70 → 50
- Blade Storm: Damage: 43x3 → 40x2
- Blade Storm: Damage Reduction: 1 → 2
- Mana cost decreased by 40%
- Mana regeneration decreased by 10%
More power budget in the ability and now casts more often.
APS / MPS
- Attack speed: 1.39 → 1.32
High win rate.
Gatling Gun
- Health: 1050 → 1020
Vulcan Cannon
- Health: 2950 → 2860
Very high win rate.
Priestess of the Abyss
- Attack speed: 0.97 → 0.95
- Burst Attack: Now also deals 0.035% max health damage
Priestess has long dominated as an opening. We’re nerfing her opening in exchange for slightly more power in the mid and late game.
Mercenaries
Lizard
- Health: 320 → 350
Lizards have been outshined by Dragon Turtles. This change makes Lizards more viable early game, makes their health consistent with other ranged mercenaries, and rewards saving mythium on wave 1. This is an indirect nerf to upgrading the king on wave 1, which is currently a dominant strategy.
Mimic
- Plunder: 2-7 gold → 2 → 9 gold
Very low usage rate. Now stronger from waves 10-21.
Witch
- Witchcraft: 3 mana per any unit dying → 1 mana per enemy unit dying
- Summon Froggo mana cost decreased by 70%
- Effective mana regeneration increased by 50%
- Froggos now decay after 40 seconds, consistent with other summons
Now viable on elite and boss waves. Previously, spam and summoner builds were too strong on these waves due to the lower wave spawn count. Also, Witch + Snail spam is no longer a powerful synergy.
Ogre
- Attack speed: 1.34 → 1.31
Four Eyes
- Attack speed: 2.24 → 2.2
Ghost Knight
- Health: 4050 → 4100
Centaur
- Attack speed: 1.85 → 1.77
Siege Ram
- Health 5600 → 5700
Needler
- Rapid Fire: Attack speed bonus: 35% → 25%
Kraken
- Ancient Power: Bonus damage and damage reduction per wave: 0.9% → 1%
Shifting power from high-performing DPS mercenaries to underperforming tank mercenaries.
Waves
Wave 6: Rockos
- Damage: 38 → 39
- Impale
— Damage amplification: 3% (1.5% to king) → 4% (2% to king)
— Now only affects damage from Rockos. No longer affects mercenaries
The recent Impale rework pigeonholed you into sending DPS mercenaries and heavily incentivized huge sends, making the wave weak on its own but too strong with a Drake, 2x Brutes, or even worse, 3x Brutes. This change should open up more viable sending strategies.
Wave 10: Granddaddy
- Attack speed: 3.704 → 3.636
As a boss wave, Granddaddy is intended to be strong, but it’s been a little too strong. This nerf should rein it in, while still keeping it a threat.
Wave 18: Wale Chiefs
- Damage: 170 → 180
- Poison-Tipped Pole: AOE Damage: 20 → 30
- Fixed a bug where Poison-Tipped Pole was unexpectedly resetting mana on-kill
Cheaper tank fighters are more viable on this wave now.
Balance Watchlist
The dev team is constantly monitoring game balance, between looking at data and listening to community feedback. If specific units/spells are being more closely monitored than usual, they will be listed in this Balance Watchlist section. For this patch, the following are on the watchlist:
- Summoners
- Healers
- Ramping units
- Pawn Shop
Improvements & Fixes
Improvements
- HUD: Now displays Wave 22, 23, etc. for waves after Wave 21. (Screenshot)
- Ping Wheel: Now displays Wave 22, 23, etc. for waves after Wave 21. Also now displays wave number as text to help differentiate waves. (Screenshot)
- Guilds: Guild tagline can now contain slashes & links. Good place to put your Discord link!
- Takeover Bots: Now should save on Wave 21+ if their adjacent lane ally saves
- Campaign: Locked campaign maps are now previewable in-game
- HUD: Reenabled different-colored bars for units unaffected by mana restoration (i.e. Dwarf Banker)
- Modding Support: Most internal classes are now public, for better modding support (requested by BoSen)
Fixes
- Dwarf Banker & Big Wig: Fixed a bug where the estimated total gold tooltip after wave ends was doing incorrect math when they were at max mana
- Login: Fixed a bug where logins failed if Steam servers were extremely backed up
Community Highlights
Nova Cup: Aim For Greatness
Wondering what these "Nova Cups" are all about? Shadowings' hype video captures the excitement of epic holds and epic sends in a tightly edited 90 second video.
Game Translations
Legion TD 2's translations continue to be greatly improved, thanks to major contributions from community members! If you'd like to contribute to improving the game's texts further, visit the following link:
HUGE thank you to everyone who has helped up to this point!
Closing Remarks
With this update, we are bringing some systemic balance changes to diversify the meta at all stages of the game and address some pain points. Systemic changes often have far-reaching effects, so we will be monitoring closely and hotfixing rapidly as always.
We're also excited to introduce Weekly Quests, which builds upon the New Player Quests feature introduce a couple patches ago. The goal of this system is to give players achievable, fun goals to shoot for and feel rewarded for completing them, without being overbearing or too in-your-face.
Thank you again for playing Legion TD 2! We hope you continue to enjoy the game.
If you've enjoyed the game, but haven't left a review yet, please consider posting a short (hopefully positive ) review for the game! If the game reaches 90% positive, Steam will give it more visibility = more players =
more freelo better matchmaking!
Sincerely,
The Legion TD 2 Team
