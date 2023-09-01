Tweaks, Names and Bugs

Lots of AI tweaks to continue balancing after defensive AI patch:
Increased importance of STR in breaking tackles
Decreased chance for tackle to hit slightly
Increased the minimum tackle hit chance
Increased the minimum tackle success chance (after hit does it take the player down)
Increase the chance to hit and succeed when attempting to tackle exhausted players.
Added about 1000 more names to the name pool
Changed presentation of playoff and champion record on the stats screen
Hopefully fixed most bugs related to forcing player positions on the roster
Changed files in this update