Tweaks, Names and Bugs

Build 12091744 · Last edited 1 September 2023 – 20:09:21 UTC

Lots of AI tweaks to continue balancing after defensive AI patch:

Increased importance of STR in breaking tackles

Decreased chance for tackle to hit slightly

Increased the minimum tackle hit chance

Increased the minimum tackle success chance (after hit does it take the player down)

Increase the chance to hit and succeed when attempting to tackle exhausted players.

Added about 1000 more names to the name pool

Changed presentation of playoff and champion record on the stats screen

Hopefully fixed most bugs related to forcing player positions on the roster