 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FFFL: Brutal Ball Manager update for 1 September 2023

Tweaks, Names and Bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 12091744 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lots of AI tweaks to continue balancing after defensive AI patch:
Increased importance of STR in breaking tackles
Decreased chance for tackle to hit slightly
Increased the minimum tackle hit chance
Increased the minimum tackle success chance (after hit does it take the player down)
Increase the chance to hit and succeed when attempting to tackle exhausted players.

Added about 1000 more names to the name pool

Changed presentation of playoff and champion record on the stats screen

Hopefully fixed most bugs related to forcing player positions on the roster

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2393811 Depot 2393811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link