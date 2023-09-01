 Skip to content

The Lancaster Leak - Crisis At Call Center update for 1 September 2023

Patch 1.0.3 Fix Computer Escape not working

Share · View all patches · Build 12091735 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed issues where some players ran into where they couldn't esc from the computer screen.

