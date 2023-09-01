Further RAM optimization - patch 1.21

Hello conquerors,

After receiving a community report (thanks, Ownagenation and Bokeye!) we managed to identify and further improve RAM management of the game, especially during longer game sessions.

However, due to the game engine limitations we need to raise the minimum system requirements from 4GB to 8 GB of RAM. This shouldn't impact majority of the players - the game might still work on those systems, but we can't promise longterm stability.

Don't forget to check out the details regarding our previous patch with the brand new mode that has launched together with a 20% discount!

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2080250/view/3664295044565123265

Bug fixes:

Improved RAM management that should further increase stability on various hardware, the effect is especially noticed on Low and Medium graphical settings

Fixed a double merge issue, when the bench was full and a merge unit was on the battlefield

Fixed a bug with Arx being unable to move in the local quarters

If you want to be among first informed about the new game mode and a new character coming to Tower of Chaos, join our Discord:

Remember to follow Tower of Chaos to not miss what's coming!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2080250/Tower_of_Chaos/

Enjoy!

Laughing Foxes