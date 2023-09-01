Update #4 - Lasers & Lightswords

The fourth update for Swarmcade is now live, and it brings another new character to unlock, the Starwalker, another new ultimate weapon, a new regular weapon, balance changes, quality of life, tweaks, achievements and bug fixes!
v0.5.5 Patch notes:
- NEW: Hero, Starwalker - starts with Lightsword (+1 extra), HP+, Move SPD+
- NEW: Ultimate added - Ultimate Lightsword
- NEW: Weapon added - Azazel's Tears - a mid-long range laser beam
- Balance: Stage 1 Final boss HP scaled down (still tricky!)
- Balance: Stage 1 Secret Boss HP reduced, deals more damage at close range
- Balance: Lightsword lower level damage buffed
- QOL: All chests activation radius increased
- QOL: Added boss text to life bar
- Bug fix: HP drops should correctly spawn a bit more often
- Bug Fix: Some incorrect weapon descriptions
- Bug Fix: Warrior bonus now correctly reads “HP+++”
- 2 New achievements
