Swarmcade update for 1 September 2023

Update #4 - Lasers & Lightswords

Update #4 - Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The fourth update for Swarmcade is now live, and it brings another new character to unlock, the Starwalker, another new ultimate weapon, a new regular weapon, balance changes, quality of life, tweaks, achievements and bug fixes!

v0.5.5 Patch notes:
  • NEW: Hero, Starwalker - starts with Lightsword  (+1 extra), HP+, Move SPD+
  • NEW: Ultimate added - Ultimate Lightsword 
  • NEW: Weapon added - Azazel's Tears - a mid-long range laser beam
  • Balance: Stage 1 Final boss HP scaled down (still tricky!)
  • Balance: Stage 1 Secret Boss HP reduced, deals more damage at close range
  • Balance: Lightsword lower level damage buffed 
  • QOL: All chests activation radius increased 
  • QOL: Added boss text to life bar
  • Bug fix: HP drops should correctly spawn a bit more often
  • Bug Fix: Some incorrect weapon descriptions
  • Bug Fix: Warrior bonus now correctly reads “HP+++”  
  • 2 New achievements

