Friday Patch Action

-OOB failsafe returns a Red Ball if you had it.

-OOB failsafe will return a ball to the Tier currently focused.

-'"Infinite" Ball Save' awards 1 minute of Ball Save. (previously did nothing)

-Fortune's Favor has been buffed, awards extra hit on Olmech Armor.

-Victory Laps Mode FX correctly ends when the Mode ends.

-Victory Laps will Lit Add A Ball Sequence if you Fully Drain before it starts.

-Changed Letters Lit on Results Screen to show cumulative.

-Fixed Bonus Tally where Core Overkills were not being counted.