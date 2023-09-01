-OOB failsafe returns a Red Ball if you had it.
-OOB failsafe will return a ball to the Tier currently focused.
-'"Infinite" Ball Save' awards 1 minute of Ball Save. (previously did nothing)
-Fortune's Favor has been buffed, awards extra hit on Olmech Armor.
-Victory Laps Mode FX correctly ends when the Mode ends.
-Victory Laps will Lit Add A Ball Sequence if you Fully Drain before it starts.
-Changed Letters Lit on Results Screen to show cumulative.
-Fixed Bonus Tally where Core Overkills were not being counted.
XENOTILT update for 1 September 2023
Friday Patch Action
