Graviton update for 1 September 2023

New Graphics, UI colors & Fixes

Build 12091475 · Last edited by Wendy

Hi all, whoever plays my game :).

I'm just learning here, and wanted to update & keep improving the look and feel of the game. I'm trying to make it a bit clearer to you all what this app is. An experience. Art. A toy.

New trailer & steam page overhaul

Visual Update

  • New logo,
  • New ui colors
  • New splash image & default map look

Fixes

  • Clearing will now clear instantly, even if in tracing mode
  • Pausing will pause the paths in tracing mode also, so you can explore the visuals better

Changed files in this update

