New Graphics, UI colors & Fixes

Hi all, whoever plays my game :).
I'm just learning here, and wanted to update & keep improving the look and feel of the game. I'm trying to make it a bit clearer to you all what this app is. An experience. Art. A toy.
New trailer & steam page overhaul
Visual Update
- New logo,
- New ui colors
- New splash image & default map look
Fixes
- Clearing will now clear instantly, even if in tracing mode
- Pausing will pause the paths in tracing mode also, so you can explore the visuals better
Changed files in this update