 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jacob's Quest update for 1 September 2023

Version 1.5.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12091474 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-We've added the DLC menu, that will now appear on the title screen, advertising both current and upcoming DLC. When DLC is installed, it will show on this menu as 'Installed' and will be playable in-game.
-We've fixed bugs on the World Map that could cause scaling issues.
-We've added the Proton Version launch option on Steam as the configuration for Steam Deck was not functioning correctly before.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1981701 Depot 1981701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link