-We've added the DLC menu, that will now appear on the title screen, advertising both current and upcoming DLC. When DLC is installed, it will show on this menu as 'Installed' and will be playable in-game.
-We've fixed bugs on the World Map that could cause scaling issues.
-We've added the Proton Version launch option on Steam as the configuration for Steam Deck was not functioning correctly before.
Jacob's Quest update for 1 September 2023
Version 1.5.0 Update
