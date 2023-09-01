 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Golfinite update for 1 September 2023

Patch v1.8.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12091401 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another quick update!

  • Daily leaderboard will now display top 10 if no results are found for the current filter setting.
  • Daily leaderboard will now maintain the day when changing between filter settings

Thanks!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2133871 Depot 2133871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link