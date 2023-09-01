Patch Notes 0.9.05

Hey everyone, just a quick update.

0.9.05:

Now the Pet Zone displays the drop condition of every egg in the game.

You can now see the portraits of every pet (silhouettes if still locked).

The crafting achievements should be working now.

Added a check to prevent bugs when trying to unlock achievements and Steam isn't connected yet. Hopefully it will fix other issues.

Minor bug fixes.

Next week I'll start working in the crafting system. I'll be reworking some things and adding perks to some crafting materials. I'm still trying to figure it all out, but it will probably work like this: the higher the crafting material tier, the higher the chance of a perk being added to the weapon when crafting it. There are a few things I'm not sure yet, if each material will have its own list of possible perks or if its the same list for all of them, just the crafting rate being influenced by the material. In higher tiers, I'm thinking about increasing the odds of adding perks and also the perk level it will be created. Higher materials would be able to craft perks up to level 5-6.

The perk added to your equipped weapon will probably be removed from the perk pool and you won't be able to level it further in the current run, but they won't take any slots, so it will be like an extra perk. This way, you will be encouraged to craft more frequently, to acquire weapons with better stats and perks. (If I take this route, I'll probably decrease the price of crafting, so players can do it more often).

What do you guys think? Do you have any suggestions regarding the crafting system and adding perks to weapons? Let me know in the comments!

Thank you and have a great weekend!

Angelo