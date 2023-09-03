 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rail Route update for 3 September 2023

Hotfix 1.15.9

Share · View all patches · Build 12091359 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 

NEW: Active Contracts indicate if schedule should be optimized - either for higher rewards or to prevent delays  
NEW: Added a keybind for System Upgrades for the controller  
NEW: Dispatcher office warning displayed if station never provides regional train (due to weights)  
NEW: When accepting a new contract, pre-select platforms from the previous contract with the same type & stations

UPDATE: Better tooltip to stop the train button  
UPDATE: Configure action muted in Building & Buying mode to resolve conflict with Q / E moving the toolbar; config panels did not work well anyway  
UPDATE: Default keybind for the alternative configure is E, instead of V  
UPDATE: Do not deallocate path from the signal after incorrectly set switch  
UPDATE: Localizations (fr: achievements, tutorials; no: research, ui; zh-Hans: research, tutorials, ui)  
UPDATE: Manual signals do not update the allocation when part of the path is changed  
UPDATE: Max speed of Freight and Urban Transit trains reverted to original values (80 and 100 km/h respectively)  
UPDATE: Right click on any node in allocated path clears whole path when no train on it  
UPDATE: Start the regional train when switching legs, if stopped by user  
UPDATE: Train is highlighted also when other leg of the same multi-leg contract is highlighted to improve orientation in stabled trains  
PERF: Upcoming trains reappearing took long when there were many upcoming trains (e. g. many trains waiting to enter)

FIX: Bottom bar highlighted first leg even if second leg train was selected to edit schedule. Q button was disabled and E was enabled.  
FIX: Different icon was used for [PrimaryPointIcon] and [SecondaryPointIcon] tags that are used in texts  
FIX: Last run travel time was not displayed when editing schedule of pre-built contract  
FIX: Map mode string was not updated to selected language  
FIX: Open station detail subtask was not being fulfilled after load even though the station info panel was opened  
FIX: Some tasks were not skip-able in the tutorial  
FIX: Train context actions were shown for train with reward icon not only when train on board was hovered, but also when it was hovered in Station Timeline or Overview panels  
FIX: Train was broken (unable to move) when heading to track end while signal built there  
FIX: Trial train time was displayed for next leg first stop in Reg train timeline (above train)```

Changed files in this update

Rail Route [win] Depot 1124182
  • Loading history…
Rail Route [mac] Depot 1124183
  • Loading history…
Rail Route [linux] Depot 1124184
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link