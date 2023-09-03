Hotfix 1.15.9

NEW: Active Contracts indicate if schedule should be optimized - either for higher rewards or to prevent delays
NEW: Added a keybind for System Upgrades for the controller
NEW: Dispatcher office warning displayed if station never provides regional train (due to weights)
NEW: When accepting a new contract, pre-select platforms from the previous contract with the same type & stations
UPDATE: Better tooltip to stop the train button
UPDATE: Configure action muted in Building & Buying mode to resolve conflict with Q / E moving the toolbar; config panels did not work well anyway
UPDATE: Default keybind for the alternative configure is E, instead of V
UPDATE: Do not deallocate path from the signal after incorrectly set switch
UPDATE: Localizations (fr: achievements, tutorials; no: research, ui; zh-Hans: research, tutorials, ui)
UPDATE: Manual signals do not update the allocation when part of the path is changed
UPDATE: Max speed of Freight and Urban Transit trains reverted to original values (80 and 100 km/h respectively)
UPDATE: Right click on any node in allocated path clears whole path when no train on it
UPDATE: Start the regional train when switching legs, if stopped by user
UPDATE: Train is highlighted also when other leg of the same multi-leg contract is highlighted to improve orientation in stabled trains
PERF: Upcoming trains reappearing took long when there were many upcoming trains (e. g. many trains waiting to enter)
FIX: Bottom bar highlighted first leg even if second leg train was selected to edit schedule. Q button was disabled and E was enabled.
FIX: Different icon was used for [PrimaryPointIcon] and [SecondaryPointIcon] tags that are used in texts
FIX: Last run travel time was not displayed when editing schedule of pre-built contract
FIX: Map mode string was not updated to selected language
FIX: Open station detail subtask was not being fulfilled after load even though the station info panel was opened
FIX: Some tasks were not skip-able in the tutorial
FIX: Train context actions were shown for train with reward icon not only when train on board was hovered, but also when it was hovered in Station Timeline or Overview panels
FIX: Train was broken (unable to move) when heading to track end while signal built there
FIX: Trial train time was displayed for next leg first stop in Reg train timeline (above train)```
Rail Route update for 3 September 2023
Hotfix 1.15.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Rail Route [win] Depot 1124182
- Loading history…
Rail Route [mac] Depot 1124183
- Loading history…
Rail Route [linux] Depot 1124184
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update