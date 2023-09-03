Hotfix 1.15.9

NEW: Active Contracts indicate if schedule should be optimized - either for higher rewards or to prevent delays NEW: Added a keybind for System Upgrades for the controller NEW: Dispatcher office warning displayed if station never provides regional train (due to weights) NEW: When accepting a new contract, pre-select platforms from the previous contract with the same type & stations UPDATE: Better tooltip to stop the train button UPDATE: Configure action muted in Building & Buying mode to resolve conflict with Q / E moving the toolbar; config panels did not work well anyway UPDATE: Default keybind for the alternative configure is E, instead of V UPDATE: Do not deallocate path from the signal after incorrectly set switch UPDATE: Localizations (fr: achievements, tutorials; no: research, ui; zh-Hans: research, tutorials, ui) UPDATE: Manual signals do not update the allocation when part of the path is changed UPDATE: Max speed of Freight and Urban Transit trains reverted to original values (80 and 100 km/h respectively) UPDATE: Right click on any node in allocated path clears whole path when no train on it UPDATE: Start the regional train when switching legs, if stopped by user UPDATE: Train is highlighted also when other leg of the same multi-leg contract is highlighted to improve orientation in stabled trains PERF: Upcoming trains reappearing took long when there were many upcoming trains (e. g. many trains waiting to enter) FIX: Bottom bar highlighted first leg even if second leg train was selected to edit schedule. Q button was disabled and E was enabled. FIX: Different icon was used for [PrimaryPointIcon] and [SecondaryPointIcon] tags that are used in texts FIX: Last run travel time was not displayed when editing schedule of pre-built contract FIX: Map mode string was not updated to selected language FIX: Open station detail subtask was not being fulfilled after load even though the station info panel was opened FIX: Some tasks were not skip-able in the tutorial FIX: Train context actions were shown for train with reward icon not only when train on board was hovered, but also when it was hovered in Station Timeline or Overview panels FIX: Train was broken (unable to move) when heading to track end while signal built there FIX: Trial train time was displayed for next leg first stop in Reg train timeline (above train)```