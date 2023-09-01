 Skip to content

MAD WAY update for 1 September 2023

Patch Note 2.2

Fixed:

  • The collisions of the cup were fixed!
  • A debugger that was present in multi-player games has been removed
  • The music is no longer played several times in a multiplayer game for the host!
  • Fixed an issue in the multiplayer maze
  • The sounds of the clock have been revised and corrected!
  • You can now see the names of other players in an online game
  • Player name size decreased!
  • Fixed a few spots where the player can be stuck!

Added:

  • Added several skins and items!
  • Splashscreens added in game loading!
  • A stylized timer was added at the end of the game!
  • Added VFX surprise

