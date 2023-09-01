Patch Note 2.2

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44336854/c1586a0bf4f5cda4eaf38aa70ff0442313f0f83c.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44336854/0dc3715a3288db7c31ba8d8ed0570bba2d5ffab8.jpg)[/url]
Fixed:
- The collisions of the cup were fixed!
- A debugger that was present in multi-player games has been removed
- The music is no longer played several times in a multiplayer game for the host!
- Fixed an issue in the multiplayer maze
- The sounds of the clock have been revised and corrected!
- You can now see the names of other players in an online game
- Player name size decreased!
- Fixed a few spots where the player can be stuck!
Added:
- Added several skins and items!
- Splashscreens added in game loading!
- A stylized timer was added at the end of the game!
- Added VFX surprise
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44336854/4dccfb494ff6f626f153f4dd19f39fc520e1af04.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44336854/541d4abb20830e43c9115578040729a4fec7f7ef.jpg)[/url]
