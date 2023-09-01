Patch v3.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12091294 · Last edited 1 September 2023 – 18:19:05 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone - got a small patch to address some bugs:

Fixes broken tutorial screen

Fixes Auto Pistols - had Rare styling / cost, but it's a common card

Fix "View Deck" functionality on Combat Rewards Store

I'll be continuing to make some fixes to cards that don't have correct effects in some card positions, plus I'm working on some balance fixes.

I just got home from some traveling, so will be fully back to working on fixes and new content in the next couple of days.

Thanks and hope you enjoy the new update!

-Tim, the dev