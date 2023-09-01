Optimized performance, map loading speed adjustment from new partition, optimization of some character animations, sound adjustment, hook rope is not obvious and other issues.
夜不收：荡寇风云 update for 1 September 2023
0902 Updated Description
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2314434
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update