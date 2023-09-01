 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

NSFW Solitaire update for 1 September 2023

Visual card set editor improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12091184 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added more buttons in the visual card set editor: rotate image/GIF/video by 90 degrees and other
  • can now play the video/GIF inside the edited card to better adjust cropping in case the video's focus area changes across the video's duration
  • display of size of videos/GIF that go into cards to better keep track of it in case you're planning to upload to Discord or just want to use less space
  • removed the legacy card editors because the visual one is so much better. Please let me know in the comments if you still need them and I can put them back as an option
  • minor fixes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2274121 Depot 2274121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2274122 Depot 2274122
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2274123 Depot 2274123
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link