- added more buttons in the visual card set editor: rotate image/GIF/video by 90 degrees and other
- can now play the video/GIF inside the edited card to better adjust cropping in case the video's focus area changes across the video's duration
- display of size of videos/GIF that go into cards to better keep track of it in case you're planning to upload to Discord or just want to use less space
- removed the legacy card editors because the visual one is so much better. Please let me know in the comments if you still need them and I can put them back as an option
- minor fixes
NSFW Solitaire update for 1 September 2023
Visual card set editor improvements
