Cursed Crew Playtest update for 1 September 2023

Closed Alpha v0.14.0973

Share · View all patches · Build 12091164 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds 3 new unlockable ship variants.

Changes/Additions

  • Added 3 new ship variants.
  • Added UI popup that shows up when you unlock something.
  • Can no longer open world map during combat.

Fixes

  • Boarding hooks being thrown from the wrong side of the ship.
  • Boarding hook throw job sometimes getting stuck.
  • Character moving towards mouse position when you right click on a highlighted object.
  • Switching to world map with spyglass open breaks the spyglass UI
  • Grappling hooks sometimes left behind on floor after being used.
  • Cannonball trade value too high
  • Long character names drawn off screen
  • Some items missing descriptions
  • Being able to place entities partly outside the ship.
  • Ghost ship invisible when facing opposite.

Changed files in this update

