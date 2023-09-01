Closed Alpha v0.14.0973

This update adds 3 new unlockable ship variants.
Changes/Additions
- Added 3 new ship variants.
- Added UI popup that shows up when you unlock something.
- Can no longer open world map during combat.
Fixes
- Boarding hooks being thrown from the wrong side of the ship.
- Boarding hook throw job sometimes getting stuck.
- Character moving towards mouse position when you right click on a highlighted object.
- Switching to world map with spyglass open breaks the spyglass UI
- Grappling hooks sometimes left behind on floor after being used.
- Cannonball trade value too high
- Long character names drawn off screen
- Some items missing descriptions
- Being able to place entities partly outside the ship.
- Ghost ship invisible when facing opposite.
Changed files in this update