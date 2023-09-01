 Skip to content

Beyond Enemy Lines - Remastered Edition update for 1 September 2023

Update - v2.6.0

Build 12091146

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added settings menu to mid mission menu
  • fixed issue with AI getting stuck on doors
  • fixed and cleaned up legacy asset references from the orginal 2017 release
  • further code optimizations
  • improved performance on older systems
  • fixed several minor issues

Beyond Enemy Lines - Remastered Edition Content Depot 1217751
