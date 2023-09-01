- added settings menu to mid mission menu
- fixed issue with AI getting stuck on doors
- fixed and cleaned up legacy asset references from the orginal 2017 release
- further code optimizations
- improved performance on older systems
- fixed several minor issues
Beyond Enemy Lines - Remastered Edition update for 1 September 2023
Update - v2.6.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Beyond Enemy Lines - Remastered Edition Content Depot 1217751
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update