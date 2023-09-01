Localization, Character Voice, Revamps and more!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Localization

Hello! Bonjour! Halo! Hej! Привiт!

Here comes the Localization Update. For now, it is just English and Ukrainian (my native), but the team is working on implementing new languages (expect a new language every week).

Voice Actors!

Happy to announce that the characters are speaking now! As stated before, only 2 languages are supported for now. But expect more in the future.

Menu Visual Adjustments

Some work has been done to improve main menu visuals. Also, the lobby view has been a bit revamped. You can now learn about the items much easier!

Notes

A new system has been implemented to make is easier to read notes. You can now display a regular text over the note if you're struggling to read it (the panel will show localized text).

Bug Fixes

Of course, there were a lot of bug fixes regarding item dropping and network issues.

Adjustments

Some new item models have been added.

Adjusted highlight system.

Adjusted general UI.

Added a new font.

About a New Map

New map is on it's way! Stay tuned with out discord community,