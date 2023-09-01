 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Escape: Together update for 1 September 2023

Localization, Character Voice, Revamps and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 12091124 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Localization

Hello! Bonjour! Halo! Hej! Привiт!

Here comes the Localization Update. For now, it is just English and Ukrainian (my native), but the team is working on implementing new languages (expect a new language every week).

Voice Actors!

Happy to announce that the characters are speaking now! As stated before, only 2 languages are supported for now. But expect more in the future.

Some work has been done to improve main menu visuals. Also, the lobby view has been a bit revamped. You can now learn about the items much easier!

Notes

A new system has been implemented to make is easier to read notes. You can now display a regular text over the note if you're struggling to read it (the panel will show localized text).

Bug Fixes

Of course, there were a lot of bug fixes regarding item dropping and network issues.

Adjustments

  • Some new item models have been added.
  • Adjusted highlight system.
  • Adjusted general UI.
  • Added a new font.

About a New Map

New map is on it's way! Stay tuned with out discord community,

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 12091124
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2242761 Depot 2242761
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link