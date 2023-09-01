 Skip to content

MotorCubs RC update for 1 September 2023

Build 557 - Vehicle LOD Adjustments, New Environment Background

Build 557

Build 12091086

  • LOD1 adjusted from 30% to 17% of screen space.
  • LODCULL increased from 0% to 1% screen space.
  • New background environment for Granite God Mesa.
  • New background environment for Dive in the Hive.
  • New background environment for Sidewinder Spin.
  • New background environment for Arch Angel.
  • Lightmap quality increased 25% for Arch Angel.

