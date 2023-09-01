- LOD1 adjusted from 30% to 17% of screen space.
- LODCULL increased from 0% to 1% screen space.
- New background environment for Granite God Mesa.
- New background environment for Dive in the Hive.
- New background environment for Sidewinder Spin.
- New background environment for Arch Angel.
- Lightmap quality increased 25% for Arch Angel.
MotorCubs RC update for 1 September 2023
Build 557 - Vehicle LOD Adjustments, New Environment Background
Patchnotes via Steam Community
