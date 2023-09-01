16:10 Screen Resolution Support Added

Greetings Voiders,

We are happy to announce that we have added support for monitors with a 16:10 aspect ratio and added 2 new resolutions to choose from in the settings menu - 1920x1200 and 1280x800.

Here's a screenshot of what the menu looks like at 1920x1200:



If there are any other aspect ratio's or screen resolutions that you'd like us to add please let us know in This Discussion Thread in the Community Hub or connect with us on the Official Devoid Prototype Discord.

We have also seen that a lot of you would like a way to rebind keys and, we are working towards making this happen in the not too distant future, it requires quite a lot of work though and we would like to get our controller layouts feature in first as this will help mitigate any problems that may arise from the default keybindings until we can complete a comprehensive rebinding system.

We will be releasing our first roadmap for the game in the next 2 weeks to give you all a clearer picture of what we are currently working on beyond the scope of our usual 'in progress' list and so that you can see what there is to look forward to as we progress towards our full release.

Then of course this update also includes the usual changes and bug fixes:

Bug Fixes in 0.7.9

Yarinet Base missing market items.

Yarinet Yard missing market items.

Plasma turret not showing up in Equipment list.

Chemical Battery not displaying correctly in Equipment list.

Bounty mission would break the game in weird and wonderful ways in medium and high risk star systems.

Various minor fixes on the GUI.

Changes in 0.7.9

Added support for 16:10 Aspect ratio – 1920x1200, 1280x800.

Various minor changes to ship mobility values.

In Progress 0.7.9+

Player ships are sometimes positioned incorrectly after warping. (testing)

Some cases of missing market item icons. (seems to be fixed)

Some rare cases of save corruption. (saves can be repaired, seems to be fixed)

Improvements to graphics, lighting, and colors.

Additional Codex Entries.

General improvements to AI.

As always, we appreciate all your feedback and support!

Safe Travels