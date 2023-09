Share · View all patches · Build 12091046 · Last edited 1 September 2023 – 18:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Hey Everyone,

Here is a small hotfix for some issues that came up in yesterdays patch

Fixed stone audio and gold room music not being affected by volume sliders

Fixed dlss setting not working in Turkish language

Fixed some localization mistakes in subtitles

As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub.