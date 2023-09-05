Milestone 1.32 STABLE Released!

I'll shortly be posting our development update for last month in which we explain our plans for Milestone 2, but we're continuing to patch and improve the existing version of the game while we work on our next update!
This update contains all the fixes from the 1.32 versions we've been testing on the Experimental branch over the past week or so.
Usability Improvements:
- Quantity buttons in various parts of the game (Base Stores, Engineering, etc) now increase in quantity automatically if you press and hold them, rather than you having to click them every time.
- Clicking the soldier minitabs at the top of the screen now correctly shows the position of the unit, even if they are unconscious.
Balance Changes:
Melee weapons no longer ignore combat shields.
Alenium Generator upgrade project now costs $200k instead of $500k
The construction time of all upgraded base structures is now the same as the basic version of the structure.
Updated the move cost of several types of movement so soldiers choose more logical paths through the map:
- Opening doors now costs 4TU rather than 3TU
- Vaulting costs 5TU rather than 4TU
- All jetpack movement costs +1TU per tile, so units will land and walk rather than flying along at ground level
Bugfixes / Other Changes:
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur if you tried to overwrite an existing save game.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when rebinding keys in a non-English language.
- Fixed another crash that could occur when you tried to initiate air combat if you had merged two airborne squadrons together using the Launch Aircraft panel.
- Fixed Flashbangs (and other types of grenade) sometimes incorrectly causing suppression through floors / ceilings.
- Fixed an issue we introduced recently where Ctrl "force fire" for weapons would frequently not respond to mouse clicks.
- Fixed rotating when shooting incorrectly not costing TU on Veteran and Commander difficulties.
- Fixed soldiers not training Strength in the Training Room.
- Fixed upgrading a building reseting the construction time of any buildings of that type currently under construction.
- Fixed soldier inventory Time Unit move costs not working properly. This system has now been rewritten so it should now always provide the correct cost (let us know if not).
- Fixed an ordering issue when tabbing through soldiers in the tactical combat which would place soldier 10 at the very end of the soldier list.
- Fixed the "stores full" check that blocks engineering work not triggering correctly if you built or demolished a Storeroom. It will now detect both of these actions correctly.
- Fixed interactive consoles on Cleaner missions showing the gold interactive shader after loading a save, even if they'd already been interacted with.
- Destroyed bases no longer count towards the base limit, which means players are no longer inexplicably blocked from building a sixth base if they lose one during a campaign.
