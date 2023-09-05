Milestone 1.32 STABLE Released!

I'll shortly be posting our development update for last month in which we explain our plans for Milestone 2, but we're continuing to patch and improve the existing version of the game while we work on our next update!

This update contains all the fixes from the 1.32 versions we've been testing on the Experimental branch over the past week or so.

Usability Improvements:

Quantity buttons in various parts of the game (Base Stores, Engineering, etc) now increase in quantity automatically if you press and hold them, rather than you having to click them every time.

Clicking the soldier minitabs at the top of the screen now correctly shows the position of the unit, even if they are unconscious.

Balance Changes:

Melee weapons no longer ignore combat shields.

Alenium Generator upgrade project now costs $200k instead of $500k

The construction time of all upgraded base structures is now the same as the basic version of the structure.

Updated the move cost of several types of movement so soldiers choose more logical paths through the map: Opening doors now costs 4TU rather than 3TU Vaulting costs 5TU rather than 4TU All jetpack movement costs +1TU per tile, so units will land and walk rather than flying along at ground level



Bugfixes / Other Changes: