Hero's journey update for 1 September 2023

0.1.2 Update instructions

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Value adjustment

  • Add back blood green floating characters

  • Add enemy robots Icecream, Necklace

    • Icecream fires long-distance lasers and cannot move
    • Necklace fires a short-range triangular laser that can move

  • Changed the life absorption, recovery item drop, dodge, and critical hit probability from 100 to 1000 to facilitate value adjustment.

  • Slow down the shrinking speed

  • Fixed the problem that the rabbit can still cause damage when it is dead or summoned

  • Fix chest animation

  • Replace selected icon

  • Added props Butterfly Amulet--Health recovery when dodging

  • Modify the monster wolf to summon wolf cubs first after summoning

