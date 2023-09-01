-
Value adjustment
Add back blood green floating characters
Add enemy robots Icecream, Necklace
- Icecream fires long-distance lasers and cannot move
- Necklace fires a short-range triangular laser that can move
Changed the life absorption, recovery item drop, dodge, and critical hit probability from 100 to 1000 to facilitate value adjustment.
Slow down the shrinking speed
Fixed the problem that the rabbit can still cause damage when it is dead or summoned
Fix chest animation
Replace selected icon
Added props Butterfly Amulet--Health recovery when dodging
Modify the monster wolf to summon wolf cubs first after summoning
Hero's journey update for 1 September 2023
0.1.2 Update instructions
